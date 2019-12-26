Dr. Nair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiran Nair, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kiran Nair, DO is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Nair works at
Locations
Houston Office902 Frostwood Dr Ste 172, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 467-8888
Medical Chest Associates PA701 S Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (713) 467-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nair is very competent, covers all potential issues, actually listens to you and has a great “bedside” manner. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Kiran Nair, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 14 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Malayalam and Spanish
- 1215199435
Education & Certifications
- Ben Taub General Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Medicine
- Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nair has seen patients for Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nair speaks Hindi, Malayalam and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nair. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nair.
