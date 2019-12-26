See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Kiran Nair, DO

Pulmonary Disease
5 (2)
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kiran Nair, DO is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Nair works at Medical Chest Associates PA in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Houston Office
    902 Frostwood Dr Ste 172, Houston, TX 77024 (713) 467-8888
    Medical Chest Associates PA
    701 S Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77450 (713) 467-8888

  Houston Methodist West Hospital
  Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
  Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Pneumonia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 26, 2019
    Dr. Nair is very competent, covers all potential issues, actually listens to you and has a great “bedside” manner. I would highly recommend him.
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nair has seen patients for Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Nair speaks Hindi, Malayalam and Spanish.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nair. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

