Overview

Dr. Kiran Mogali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Mogali works at Orlando Health Heart & Vascular Institute in Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.