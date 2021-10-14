See All Cardiologists in Titusville, FL
Dr. Kiran Modi, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kiran Modi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Titusville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center.

Dr. Modi works at KIRAN R MODI, M.D., PA in Titusville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kiran R. Modi M.d. P.A.
    500 N Washington Ave, Titusville, FL 32796 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 264-9100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parrish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Heart Disease
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Hypothyroidism
Heart Disease
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 14, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr Modi for about 14years had to get an examine to see was my heart strong enough for Chemo I have nothing but good experiences in this office would have no other Dr he listens and explains things not leaving this Dr thank you for taking care of me Ruby Smith Giving a 5 star all the way
    Ruby Smith — Oct 14, 2021
    About Dr. Kiran Modi, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    • 1427016724
    Education & Certifications

    • Inst Cardiology
    • Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda
    • M.S. University Of Baroda, India
    • Internal Medicine
