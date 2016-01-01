See All Pediatricians in Los Angeles, CA
Overview

Dr. Kiran Masood, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Los Angeles

Dr. Masood works at UCLA Health Westwood Pediatrics in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    UCLA Health Westwood Pediatrics
    UCLA Health Westwood Pediatrics
200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 265, Los Angeles, CA 90095

  • Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

About Dr. Kiran Masood, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • English
  • 1881856441
Education & Certifications

  • Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Los Angeles
  • UCLA
  • Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kiran Masood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Masood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Masood works at UCLA Health Westwood Pediatrics in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Masood’s profile.

Dr. Masood has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masood.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

