Dr. Kiran Mian, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kiran Mian, DO is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine.
Locations
Flatiron Family Medical12 W 21st St Fl 6, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 343-2222Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Db. Dermatology Pllc483 10th Ave Rm 310, New York, NY 10018 Directions (212) 343-2222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Oxford Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Mian was great! She is extremely kind and professional. She listens to all your concerns and gives the best course of action that is suitable for you.
About Dr. Kiran Mian, DO
- Dermatology
- 8 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1942681200
Education & Certifications
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Mian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mian speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mian.
