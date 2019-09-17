See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Kiran Mian, DO

Dermatology
5 (28)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kiran Mian, DO is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Mian works at Flatiron Family Medical in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Flatiron Family Medical
    12 W 21st St Fl 6, New York, NY 10010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 343-2222
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Db. Dermatology Pllc
    483 10th Ave Rm 310, New York, NY 10018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 343-2222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Acne
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Acne

Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Oxford Health Plans

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 17, 2019
    My experience with Dr. Mian was great! She is extremely kind and professional. She listens to all your concerns and gives the best course of action that is suitable for you.
    About Dr. Kiran Mian, DO

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1942681200
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kiran Mian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mian works at Flatiron Family Medical in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mian’s profile.

    Dr. Mian speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

