Dr. Kiran Kamat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiran Kamat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kiran Kamat, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Northridge, CA.
Dr. Kamat works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carl I Blau MD18250 Roscoe Blvd Ste 245, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 588-4111
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Magellan Health Services
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kamat?
I have been to different psychiatrists in the past and no one was able to diagnose me appropriately until I met Dr. Kamat. Not only is he knowledgable but he is very kind and will give you good advice if you tell him what you are struggling with. Since meeting with him over a year ago and finally being on the correct medication I have drastically gotten better! I cannot thank him enough. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Kiran Kamat, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi, Indian and Spanish
- 1437291499
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamat works at
Dr. Kamat speaks Hindi, Indian and Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.