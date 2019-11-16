See All Pediatricians in Flower Mound, TX
Dr. Kiran Harpavat, MB BS

Pediatrics
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kiran Harpavat, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Dr SN Medical College, University Of Rajasthan.

Dr. Harpavat works at Pediactric Physicians in Flower Mound, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediactric Physicians
    3101 Churchill Dr Ste 200, Flower Mound, TX 75022 (972) 691-2100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Chronic Sinusitis
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Based on 19 ratings
    Nov 16, 2019
    Kind and attentive
    — Nov 16, 2019
    About Dr. Kiran Harpavat, MB BS

    • Pediatrics
    • 53 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati
    • 1003827270
    Education & Certifications

    • White Plains General Hospital
    • Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
    • White Plains Genl Hosp
    • Dr SN Medical College, University Of Rajasthan
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kiran Harpavat, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Harpavat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harpavat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Harpavat works at Pediactric Physicians in Flower Mound, TX.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Harpavat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harpavat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harpavat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

