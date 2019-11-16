Dr. Kiran Harpavat, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harpavat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiran Harpavat, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kiran Harpavat, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Dr SN Medical College, University Of Rajasthan.
Dr. Harpavat works at
Locations
Pediactric Physicians3101 Churchill Dr Ste 200, Flower Mound, TX 75022 Directions (972) 691-2100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kind and attentive
About Dr. Kiran Harpavat, MB BS
- Pediatrics
- 53 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1003827270
Education & Certifications
- White Plains General Hospital
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- White Plains Genl Hosp
- Dr SN Medical College, University Of Rajasthan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harpavat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harpavat accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harpavat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harpavat works at
Dr. Harpavat speaks Gujarati.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Harpavat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harpavat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harpavat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harpavat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.