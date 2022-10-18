Overview

Dr. Kiran Farheen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Farheen works at Houston Rheumatology And Arthritis Specialists in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.