Dr. Kiran Devaraj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devaraj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiran Devaraj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kiran Devaraj, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1520 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV 25311 Directions (681) 265-9047
-
2
Devaraj Behavioral Healthcare Pllc1109 Jefferson Rd Ste C, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (877) 338-2725
-
3
Mid-atlantic Anesthesia Consultants LLC100 Peyton Way Ste 200, Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 513-3513
-
4
Specialized Therapy Group LLC340 17th St, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 420-4070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Devaraj?
Literally saved my life. The most respectful caring, compassionate Dr and goes above and beyond. Takes his time with you and never feels rushed.
About Dr. Kiran Devaraj, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1003878984
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devaraj has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devaraj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devaraj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devaraj has seen patients for Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devaraj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Devaraj. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devaraj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devaraj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devaraj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.