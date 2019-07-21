Dr. Kiran Bilal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bilal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pediatricians
- TX
- Murphy
- Dr. Kiran Bilal, MD
Dr. Kiran Bilal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kiran Bilal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Murphy, TX. They completed their residency with New York Medical College
Dr. Bilal works at
Locations
-
1
My Pediatrician412 Village Dr Ste 400, Murphy, TX 75094 Directions (972) 325-2188
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
- Childrens Medical Center Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Bilal?
My child was seen in a prompt manner, same day service. No wait time. Dr. Bilal answer all our questions and concerns. Great bedside manners and was very personable. I felt like she treated my child with respect (she’s a special needs child),dignity, and treated her as a whole physically and emotionally. We did not feel like just a number as how we have felt with other physicians that the office visit was rushed. Dr. Bilal took her time to address my child from medications, other physicians she’s sees, the reasons for those physicians, upcoming appointments, and addressed all questions that we had. We drive 1 1/2 hours to get to get. The distance/driving time is the important since the service is that great. We would not trade her for another physician. When you find a physician like Dr. Bilal, you follow her to ends of the world. We are very pleased with her exceptional care she provides. If you are looking for a physician that is amazing, Dr. Bilal is the one.
About Dr. Kiran Bilal, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Urdu
- 1831452358
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bilal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bilal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bilal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bilal works at
Dr. Bilal speaks Urdu.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bilal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bilal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bilal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bilal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.