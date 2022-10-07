Dr. Kiran Babu-Chikkalingaiah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babu-Chikkalingaiah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiran Babu-Chikkalingaiah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kiran Babu-Chikkalingaiah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They completed their fellowship with University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
Dr. Babu-Chikkalingaiah works at
Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois7836 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 101, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 494-3484
-
2
Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana Marion Office1453 N Baldwin Ave, Marion, IN 46952 Directions (260) 494-3484Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Nephrology associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana, Warsaw3332 Lake City Hwy, Warsaw, IN 46580 Directions (260) 494-3484
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Marion General Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Babu-Chikkalingaiah?
I had a telephone visit. The doctor was very personable. Has a good sense of humor. He asked questions and told us his plan of action and what tests he ordered. I would recommend him.
About Dr. Kiran Babu-Chikkalingaiah, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi and Kannada
- 1598982712
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babu-Chikkalingaiah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babu-Chikkalingaiah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babu-Chikkalingaiah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babu-Chikkalingaiah works at
Dr. Babu-Chikkalingaiah has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babu-Chikkalingaiah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Babu-Chikkalingaiah speaks Hindi and Kannada.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Babu-Chikkalingaiah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babu-Chikkalingaiah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babu-Chikkalingaiah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babu-Chikkalingaiah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.