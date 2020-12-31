See All Family Doctors in Princeton, NC
Dr. Kira Vurlicer, MD

Family Medicine
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kira Vurlicer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Princeton, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Vurlicer works at Horizon Family Medicine PA in Princeton, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Horizon Family Medicine - Princeton
    213 Barden St, Princeton, NC 27569 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 936-5171
    WakeMed WPP Primary Care DTR
    150 E Davie St, Raleigh, NC 27601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 834-5299
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Screenings
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Screenings
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Postoperative Pain
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Erectile Dysfunction
Esophageal Diseases
Essential Tremor
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fungal Infections
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Disorders
Laryngitis
Limb Swelling
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Patch Testing
Pelvic Exams
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pulmonary Disease
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rib Fracture
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Runner's Knee
Sarcoidosis
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Skin Infections
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Sore Throat
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stitches
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Strep Throat
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Disease
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberculosis Screening
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 31, 2020
    She the most wonderful doctor I ever had she is very patient and explains things to me I would recommend her and she is a blessing to me she helps me to get the right meds that I need ????
    Antoinette C — Dec 31, 2020
    About Dr. Kira Vurlicer, MD

    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396707592
    Education & Certifications

    • Corpus Christi Family Practice Residency Program
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • Southwestern University, Georgetown, Texas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vurlicer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vurlicer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vurlicer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vurlicer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vurlicer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vurlicer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

