Dr. Mailey accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kira Mailey, MD
Overview
Dr. Kira Mailey, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Mailey works at
Locations
Renal Consultants3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 142, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 289-6677
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kira Mailey, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- 1457348286
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mailey works at
Dr. Mailey speaks Spanish.
Dr. Mailey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mailey.
