Dr. Kira Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kira Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kira Smith, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Trauma Center520 E 70th St # STARR8, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 962-8490
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
My PEG tube leaked and needed a replacement. Dr. Smith and her staff took time to find a correct model for me. The replacement was fast with no pain. It's perfect if compared with my previous experience (I once had a tube placement in an ER with lots of pain, and once a doctor refused to replace my tube because it's not totally broken, and once a doctor wanted me to buy and bring in a new tube). Dr. Smith also gave me useful advice on skin rash treatment and regular replacement. Dr. Smith is very kind, attentive, and professional.
About Dr. Kira Smith, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1487928008
Education & Certifications
- University Texas SW Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Nassau University Medical Center
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.