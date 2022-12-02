Dr. Kira Segal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kira Segal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr Segal is wonderful. Extremely knowledgeable and kind.
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Kellogg Eye Ctr U Mich|Kellogg Eye Ctr-U Mich
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Cornell Medical Ctr
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Ophthalmology
