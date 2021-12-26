Overview

Dr. Kira Manusis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Manusis works at The New York Eye And Ear Infirmary in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.