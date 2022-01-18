Dr. Kira Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kira Long, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kira Long, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA.
Dr. Long works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Cardiothoracic Surgery Associates at St. Michael1950 NW Myhre Rd Fl 3, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions (564) 240-4200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Long?
Fine Dr. I recommend her. She braved the Covid epidemic.
About Dr. Kira Long, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1992022735
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Long has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Long works at
Dr. Long has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Long on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.