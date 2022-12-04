Dr. Kipp Robins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kipp Robins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kipp Robins, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Provo, UT.
Dr. Robins works at
Locations
-
1
Central Utah Clinic PC Provo Ent2230 N University Pkwy Ste 9B, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 375-3175
-
2
Spanish Fork - Urology972 N 600 E, Spanish Fork, UT 84660 Directions (385) 265-6060
-
3
Advanced Health Care of Salem555 W STATE ROAD 164, Salem, UT 84653 Directions (801) 465-4813
Hospital Affiliations
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameriben
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PEHP
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robins?
Leave there feeling like my needs were taken care of. He even helped discuss things with my health that is not his expertise. So personable, don't see that much anymore.
About Dr. Kipp Robins, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1396741476
Education & Certifications
- U Utah Med Ctr
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robins works at
Dr. Robins has seen patients for Nosebleed, Acute Laryngitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Robins speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Robins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.