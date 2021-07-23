See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lake Charles, LA
Dr. Kipp Cryar, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (3)
Dr. Kipp Cryar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Cryar works at Memorial Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Lake Charles, LA.

  1. 1
    Memorial Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine - Nelson Road
    4345 Nelson Rd Ste 101, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 480-7942
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lake Charles Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 23, 2021
    Very knowledgeable and caring. He took time to explain what was going on.
    — Jul 23, 2021
    About Dr. Kipp Cryar, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1982023727
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Kansas Medical Center
    • Louisiana State University School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cryar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cryar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cryar works at Memorial Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Lake Charles, LA. View the full address on Dr. Cryar’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cryar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cryar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cryar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cryar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

