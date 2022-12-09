Overview

Dr. Kipling Sharpe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Sharpe works at OrthoArizona in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ and Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.