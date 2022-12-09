Dr. Kipling Sharpe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharpe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kipling Sharpe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kipling Sharpe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Locations
1
OrthoArizona - North Gilbert2940 E Banner Gateway Dr Ste 200, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 964-2908Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
OrthoArizona - South Gilbert1675 E MELROSE ST, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 964-2908Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Orthoarizona-mezona Division1760 E Pecos Rd Ste 207, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 964-2908Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Chandler Village525 S CHANDLER VILLAGE DR, Chandler, AZ 85226 Directions (480) 964-2908
5
Mezona Division3420 S Mercy Rd Ste 221, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 964-2908
6
Peachtree Womens Clinic Forsyth1800 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 250, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (480) 964-2908Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sharpe listened to all of my concerns, performed and ordered additional tests as needed in a timely matter, explained all of the results to me in a way that I could understand, and presented me with my options for treatment. Very fine, knowledgeable, friendly Doctor.
About Dr. Kipling Sharpe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1164479986
Education & Certifications
- Institute for Bone and Joint Disorders
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- LA Cnty USC Med Ctr
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Westmont College 1985
Dr. Sharpe works at
