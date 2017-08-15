Overview

Dr. Kip Dolphin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital and Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dolphin works at GHS Eye Institute in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Blocked Tear Duct and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.