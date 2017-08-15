Dr. Kip Dolphin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolphin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kip Dolphin, MD
Overview
Dr. Kip Dolphin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital and Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dolphin works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Institute-Greenville104 Simpson St, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 522-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dolphin?
I was blessed to be taken care of by dr. Dolphin.
About Dr. Kip Dolphin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1518054691
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dolphin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dolphin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dolphin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dolphin works at
Dr. Dolphin has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Blocked Tear Duct and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dolphin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolphin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolphin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolphin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolphin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.