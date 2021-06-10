Dr. Mostafizi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kioumars Mostafizi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kioumars Mostafizi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Mostafizi works at
Locations
1
Pima Heart & Vascular4729 E CAMP LOWELL DR, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 838-3540
2
Pima Heart & Vascular2404 E River Rd Ste 100 Bldg 2, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 838-3540
3
Pima Heart & Vascular6565 E Carondelet Dr Ste 301, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 838-3540
4
Pima Heart & Vascular126 S Coronado Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 838-3540
5
Pima Heart & Vascular1460 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ 85746 Directions (520) 838-3540
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Onecare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was seen quickly and found the doctor to be very thorough. He answered all questions and I found him to be very caring.
About Dr. Kioumars Mostafizi, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1477531754
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Mostafizi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Mostafizi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mostafizi has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Heart Disease and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mostafizi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mostafizi speaks Arabic.
