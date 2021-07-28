Dr. Kioomars Moosazadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moosazadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kioomars Moosazadeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kioomars Moosazadeh, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Moosazadeh works at
Locations
1
University Orthopedics of New York, PLLC2318 31st St # 210, Astoria, NY 11105 Directions (718) 777-1885
2
Kioomars Moosazadeh M D140 Middle Neck Rd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 829-3399
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This is sharika griggs Dr.Moosazadeh is a great doctor he helps all of his patients I will refer all friends and family to him he explains your issues and he listens I have a appointment with him tomorrow at 1030 I need to know if I can do a telecommunication with him on the phone i can't walk my knee is extremely swollen and there is no vehicle for a ride for 3 weeks please help me
About Dr. Kioomars Moosazadeh, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1467423186
Education & Certifications
- Sports Med
- Downstate-SUNY
- The Brooklyn Hospital Center
- Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Moosazadeh works at
