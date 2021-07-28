Overview

Dr. Kioomars Moosazadeh, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Moosazadeh works at University Orthopedics of New York, PLLC in Astoria, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.