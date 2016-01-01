Overview

Dr. Kinue Miki, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.



Dr. Miki works at MDVIP - Honolulu, Hawaii in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.