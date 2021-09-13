See All Otolaryngologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Kinneri Mehta, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kinneri Mehta, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Mehta works at Dr. Vijay John Mani in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Dedham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge
    6740 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 455-2700
  2. 2
    Dedham Medical Associates
    1 Lyons St, Dedham, MA 02026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 657-5410
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Nyu Langone Hospital Brooklyn
    150 55th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 630-7490

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Home Sleep Study
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Thyroid Scan
Home Sleep Study
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Thyroid Scan

Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kinneri Mehta, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396131678
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

