Dr. Kinneri Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kinneri Mehta, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
Nyu Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge6740 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (929) 455-2700
Dedham Medical Associates1 Lyons St, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (617) 657-5410Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Nyu Langone Hospital Brooklyn150 55th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 630-7490
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mehta is a wonderful doctor and surgeon. She took great care of me for my sinus issues. She is kind and compassionate and was always on time for office visits.
About Dr. Kinneri Mehta, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1396131678
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.