Dr. Kinnari Kennedy, MD

Urology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kinnari Kennedy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dulles, VA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Stonesprings Hospital Center.

Dr. Kennedy works at The Urology Group - StoneSprings in Dulles, VA with other offices in Reston, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Urology Group - StoneSprings
    24430 Stone Springs Blvd Ste 100B, Dulles, VA 20166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 914-3523
  2. 2
    The Urology Group - Reston
    1860 Town Center Dr, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-5097
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Stonesprings Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bladder Function Test
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Syphilis Screening
Bladder Function Test
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Syphilis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Kinnari Kennedy, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1952763435
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kinnari Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kennedy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

