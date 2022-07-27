Dr. Kinloch Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kinloch Nelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kinloch Nelson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Virginia Urology8152 Pleasant Grove Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 571-0960
-
2
Virginia Urology - Hanover Medical Park8220 Meadowbridge Rd Ste 202 Bldg 1, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 456-1379
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nelson followed my prostate cancer for five years...after my third biopsy it was time to remove my prostate. He did a wonderful job! I'm cancer free and still have good flow control. He is a very caring and skilled doctor...so thankful!!!
About Dr. Kinloch Nelson, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1023205739
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK HOSPITAL
- Medical College Of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
