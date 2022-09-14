Dr. Kinjal Sohagia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sohagia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kinjal Sohagia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kinjal Sohagia, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They graduated from B J Medical College and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 397 Little Neck Rd Ste 115, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Directions (757) 500-2277
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Optima Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sohagia?
He was able to help relieve the terrible pain in my back. Wonderful!!
About Dr. Kinjal Sohagia, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English
- 1013174523
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Institute For Family Health
- B J Medical College
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
