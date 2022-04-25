See All Psychiatrists in Lilburn, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Kinjal Ghelani, MD

Psychiatry
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kinjal Ghelani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lilburn, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Grant Medial College.

Dr. Ghelani works at Atlanta Plus ADHD Center in Lilburn, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Plus ADHD Center
    3993 Lawrenceville Hwy NW Ste 140, Lilburn, GA 30047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 835-1575
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Impulse Control Disorders
Mania
Tobacco Use Disorder
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 25, 2022
    Had a minor issue that a staff member quickly reached out to address. After that, Dr. Janak Ghelani spent an hour of his free time to clarify the issue that I had lacked understanding of. I've never heard of a doctor willingly investing his free time into helping out a patient. It just goes to show how much their patients matter to them and aren't treated as only a number. Overall, Dr. Ghelani's practice has such a personable staff - I would definitely recommend them.
    Taylor — Apr 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kinjal Ghelani, MD
    About Dr. Kinjal Ghelani, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083970701
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Alabama Hospitals
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Grant Medial College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kinjal Ghelani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghelani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghelani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghelani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghelani works at Atlanta Plus ADHD Center in Lilburn, GA. View the full address on Dr. Ghelani’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghelani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghelani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghelani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghelani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

