Dr. Kingsley Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Kingsley Thomas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Kingsley Thomas M.d. P.c.989 University Dr Ste 105, Pontiac, MI 48342 Directions (248) 373-2720
Havenwyck Hospital1525 University Dr, Auburn Hills, MI 48326 Directions (243) 373-9200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Thomas! He has always made himself available for his patients. Explains health to understanding and shows true care for my children. He’s not high strong to where he can’t or won’t speak to his patience via phone or even answers his own office phone.
About Dr. Kingsley Thomas, MD
- Pediatrics
- 56 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700987088
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.