Dr. Kingsley Oraedu, MD
Overview
Dr. Kingsley Oraedu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Lagos and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Locations
Advanced Internal Medicine Pllc9891 LEGENDS DR, Germantown, TN 38139 Directions (901) 274-9717
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is a wonderful doctor. This is my first pregnancy and I was recommended by family members, he delivered multiple babies in my family so I wouldn’t have it any other way.
About Dr. Kingsley Oraedu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1033203955
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
- University Of Lagos
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
