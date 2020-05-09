Dr. Kingsley Okoroafor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okoroafor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kingsley Okoroafor, MD
Overview
Dr. Kingsley Okoroafor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC.
Dr. Okoroafor works at
Locations
Premiere Cardiovascular Center PA1315 Avon St Ste 103, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 703-8718
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, friendly, thoughtful and helpful. Excellent Doctor!
About Dr. Kingsley Okoroafor, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okoroafor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okoroafor accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okoroafor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okoroafor has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okoroafor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Okoroafor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okoroafor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okoroafor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okoroafor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.