Dr. Kingsley Asumugha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asumugha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kingsley Asumugha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kingsley Asumugha, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine Little Rock Ark|University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.
Dr. Asumugha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
A'Fina Houston OB/GYN13920 Osprey Ct Ste A, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-3763Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Asumugha?
I came as a new pt late in my pregnancy due to insurance reasons. I have felt so much better since switching to Dr. Asumgha. Like every other OB office, appointments go quick and there can be a bit of a wait. Dr. Asumgha has a very gentle spirit which shows he genuinely likes cares, things never feel rushed and he takes the time to answer any questions. I’m a first time mom and have worked in healthcare for 7 years so when I say I couldn’t ask for more in a Dr I genuinely mean that. His bedside manner is great and his work history is impressive. I feel very confident and safe under his care.
About Dr. Kingsley Asumugha, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578576237
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center|Saint Agnes Hospital
- Tulane Mc|Tulane Medical Center
- University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine Little Rock Ark|University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asumugha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asumugha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asumugha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asumugha works at
Dr. Asumugha has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asumugha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Asumugha speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Asumugha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asumugha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asumugha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asumugha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.