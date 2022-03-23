See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Seminole, FL
Dr. Kingsley Asare, DO

Infectious Disease Medicine
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kingsley Asare, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seminole, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine|EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Sun Coast Hospital.

Dr. Asare works at Advanced Care Physician's Group in Seminole, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Care Physician's Group
    9555 Seminole Blvd Ste 100, Seminole, FL 33772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 382-5319

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • Sun Coast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis
Endocarditis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Endocarditis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)

Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
AIDS Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kingsley Asare, DO

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Akan
    • 1619120557
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of New Mexico|University of New Mexico / Main Campus
    • Largo Medical Center
    • Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine|EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kingsley Asare, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Asare has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Asare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Asare works at Advanced Care Physician's Group in Seminole, FL. View the full address on Dr. Asare’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Asare. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asare.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

