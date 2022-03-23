Dr. Kingsley Asare, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kingsley Asare, DO
Overview
Dr. Kingsley Asare, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seminole, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine|EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Sun Coast Hospital.
Dr. Asare works at
Locations
Advanced Care Physician's Group9555 Seminole Blvd Ste 100, Seminole, FL 33772 Directions (727) 382-5319
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Sun Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Asare?
I only saw Dr. Asare once, but it was a good experience. At first I was wary because when I made the appointment, the man answering the phone seemed scattered. However,once I was in the ofice, everything was smooth and pleasant. Dr. Asare was teaching a student that day. He was patient, friendly and clearly explained everything necessary both to me anturn to Dr.d the student. It turns out I did not have an infection, but needed another type of specialist, otherwize I would be happy to return to Dr. Asare for treatment.
About Dr. Kingsley Asare, DO
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Akan
- 1619120557
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico|University of New Mexico / Main Campus
- Largo Medical Center
- Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine|EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asare has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asare accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asare speaks Akan.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Asare. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asare.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.