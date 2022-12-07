Dr. Kingsley Abode-Iyamah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abode-Iyamah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kingsley Abode-Iyamah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kingsley Abode-Iyamah, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Jacksonville - Neurology4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 717-0208
Dr.Abode is the most genuinely humble and professional neurosurgeon ever. The only thing that tops his bedside manner is his superior skills in the operating room.
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1578859484
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Neurosurgery
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Dr. Abode-Iyamah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Abode-Iyamah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abode-Iyamah.
