Overview
Dr. Kinga Styperek Grohmann, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.
Locations
Styperek-grohmann MD PA2314 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 201, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 735-7766
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had a follow up appointment today. Once again doctor Eva did everything she could to reassure about my follow up treatment she explains every detail that is necessary to understand her choice of follow up. I have and would continue to be her cheerleader. She is a true professional
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Styperek Grohmann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Styperek Grohmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Styperek Grohmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Styperek Grohmann speaks Polish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Styperek Grohmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Styperek Grohmann.
