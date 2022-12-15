Dr. King Yee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. King Yee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
10590 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46290
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Decatur County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Yee always provides test results, gives time for patient questions and explains treatment options. Dr. Yee promotes patient input to make choices for care.
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- IU Health University
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
