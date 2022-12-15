Overview

Dr. King Yee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Decatur County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Yee works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.