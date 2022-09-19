See All Ophthalmologists in Providence, RI
Dr. King To, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (23)
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. King To, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. To works at William G Tsiaras MD/Associates in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Providence Office
    78 BAKER ST, Providence, RI 02905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 831-4592

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Stye
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Dry Eyes
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Tear Duct Disorders
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Cataract
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Erosion
Diplopia
Drusen
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Headache
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Acute Endophthalmitis
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Cataract Removal Surgery
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Esophoria
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Macular Hole
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Paralytic Strabismus
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Sympathetic Uveitis
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 19, 2022
    Dr. To is the best! I've been going to him for years as did my late Dad. I trust him with my poor eyes. He's always been thorough and exceedingly kind. He doesn't walk in and say "how are you?" and starts examining. He is genuinely interested in his patients which is rare. He listens. I would disagree with the comment about detached retinas. I had one due to a fall. He found it immediately, called, and made an appointment with a specialist for me. The staff is pleasant and the office is immaculate. I have the utmost respect for his ability and his kindness. He cares.
    Happy — Sep 19, 2022
    About Dr. King To, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1174670806
    Education & Certifications

    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. To has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. To has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. To works at William G Tsiaras MD/Associates in Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. To’s profile.

    Dr. To has seen patients for Stye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. To on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. To. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. To.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. To, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. To appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

