Overview

Dr. King Goh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DUBLIN / TRINITY COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF PHYSIC and is affiliated with Braxton County Memorial Hospital, Camden Clark Medical Center, Davis Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital and United Hospital Center.



Dr. Goh works at United Hospital Center Rheumatology in Bridgeport, WV with other offices in Brooklyn, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.