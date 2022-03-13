Dr. King-Chen Hon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. King-Chen Hon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. King-Chen Hon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
King-chen Hon MD PC13511 40th Rd Ste 3A, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 359-2827
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Excellent doctor, caring, knowledgeable . Keeps abreast of all latest treatments.
About Dr. King-Chen Hon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- 1447281738
- Booth Meml Med Center
- Nassau County Med Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
