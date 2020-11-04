Overview

Dr. Kinesh Changela, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University In India. and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.



Dr. Changela works at Borland Groover in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.