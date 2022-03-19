Dr. Yaseen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kinanah Yaseen, MD
Overview
Dr. Kinanah Yaseen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic2049 E 100TH ST, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 444-2273
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 476-7029Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
So thankful to have Dr Yaseen as my husband's dr. Absolutely amazing. She expressed great concern towards her pts. The world needs more Dr Yaseens ....we are blessed !
About Dr. Kinanah Yaseen, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1093193153
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yaseen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yaseen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yaseen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yaseen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yaseen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.