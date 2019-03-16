Dr. Kinan Rahal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kinan Rahal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kinan Rahal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Damascus U Sch Med and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rahal works at
Locations
Intercoastal Medical Group, Inc.3333 Cattlemen Rd Ste 202, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 342-8892Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Rahal and his staff were very caring and very professional. I appreciate the treatment I received by everyone in the office. I l eft with an understanding of all we discussed and a plan for future action.
About Dr. Kinan Rahal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Damascus U Sch Med
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahal has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.