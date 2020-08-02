Overview

Dr. Kin Wong, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Wong works at WellMed at N. Riverside in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.