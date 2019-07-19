Dr. Kin Lock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kin Lock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kin Lock, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Lock works at
Locations
Texas Children's Pediatrics12606 West Houston Center Blvd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 317-4380Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturday8:30am - 10:30amSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Best of the best.
About Dr. Kin Lock, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Health Science Cente
- University of Texas Medical Branch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lock works at
Dr. Lock speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lock.
