Dr. Kin-Chung Chan, MD
Dr. Kin-Chung Chan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from National Taiwan University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.
Dignity Health Medical Group315 Mercy Ave Ste 400, Merced, CA 95340 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 7:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Portuguese
- Male
- 1639284904
- St John Hospital And Med Center|University Of Tn College Of Med|Wayne St University Detroit M C
- National Taiwan University, College Of Medicine
- Neurology
- Mercy Medical Center Merced
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Portuguese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
