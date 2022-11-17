Dr. Dhillon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimvir Dhillon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimvir Dhillon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
Saddleback Medical Group24221 Calle de la Louisa Ste 300, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 465-8145Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor, spends time with you and explains everything. I feel confident in his care and that he will do what is best for me as his patient.
About Dr. Kimvir Dhillon, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083673248
Education & Certifications
- University of California Los Angeles Medical Center
- University of Vermont College of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhillon works at
