Dr. Kimsey Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimsey Rodriguez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
Ochsner Clinic Foundation CAR1514 Jefferson Hwy Fl 4, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4080
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very patient centered. Explain thoroughly the procedures, expectations and plan of care. She is very professional and kids loves her. So far the BEST!!!
About Dr. Kimsey Rodriguez, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1851364566
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital - Boston, MA
- Tulane University Hospitals
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Rodriguez works at
