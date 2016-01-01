Dr. Kimpreet Jammu, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jammu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimpreet Jammu, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kimpreet Jammu, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hamden, CT.
Dr. Jammu works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental2335 Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT 06514 Directions (844) 227-0261
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Kimpreet Jammu, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1124687900
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jammu accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jammu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jammu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.