Dr. Kimon Kostopoulos, DO
Dr. Kimon Kostopoulos, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Kidney and Hypertension Associates, PC9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 204, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Dr. Kostopoulos has been treating me for more than 15 years, in both his office and hospital. He has done nothing short of saving my life on more than 1 occasion. Dr. K always listens to what you have to say and works with you to find the best treatment approach for YOU as an individual patient. He is empathetic and kind and will never make you feel "less than" rather, an equal. He is simply everything you'd want and need in a doctor, period. 15 years ago, my life was unexpectedly put in his hands. 15 years later, I'm alive to write a review about it.
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Greek
- Albert Einstein Healthcare Network
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
